Deadliest Year for Migrants Highlights Global Crisis

According to the U.N. migration agency, last year was the most lethal for migrants, with almost 9,000 confirmed deaths on dangerous routes such as the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. The agency, speaking from Geneva, highlighted the urgent need for an international, comprehensive response to prevent further loss of life.

The data reveals that in 2024, at least 8,938 migrants perished, predominantly on Asian routes, followed by Mediterranean crossings and routes in Africa, including the Sahara. Since 2021, the yearly toll of recorded migrant fatalities has risen, with many more likely going unrecorded due to inadequate official records, as stated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM, along with other organizations assisting displaced populations, is facing significant challenges due to substantial cuts in aid from the United States. This reduction has forced the Geneva-based agency to downsize or close programs, decisions that will severely impact migrant communities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)