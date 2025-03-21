Revolutionizing Climate Change: Planetary Technologies' Oceanic Carbon Capture

In a bold move against climate change, Planetary Technologies in Nova Scotia is utilizing the vast potential of the ocean to capture carbon dioxide. By pumping a slurry containing magnesium oxide into the sea, the company claims to convert atmospheric carbon emissions into stable molecules, thereby reducing the planet's heat-trapping gases effectively.

This initiative has the backing of significant financial resources, including a million-dollar investment from Elon Musk's foundation, positioning it to compete for an additional $50 million prize. However, the environmental impact, scalability, and regulation of such a process continue to stir debate among scientists, policymakers, and local communities worldwide.

Despite critiques, Planetary's work is part of a burgeoning industry seeking large-scale solutions to the climate crisis. From seaweed farming to nutrient dispersal, these efforts are visualized to extend globally, capturing billions of tons of carbon annually. Yet, the challenge remains significant as companies like Planetary race against time to validate and safely expand these promising methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)