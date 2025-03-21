Left Menu

Unveiling the Universe: Dark Energy's Changing Role

The universe's dark energy, thought to be constant, may have weakened over time. NASA's Starliner might need another uncrewed test. The UN reports accelerating ice loss in 2024 due to high temperatures. The Netherlands is creating a fund to attract foreign scientists, while Astroscale develops space debris solutions with Indian partners.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:28 IST
In groundbreaking scientific revelations, new data indicates that dark energy, the mysterious cosmic force contributing to the universe's expansion, is evolving. Previously thought to be unchanging, recent findings suggest it has diminished over time, challenging earlier hypotheses. This insight comes after extensive observations by Arizona's Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, promising to reshape our understanding of cosmic history.

In the latest development within space exploration, Boeing's Starliner capsule may face an additional uncrewed test. This follows issues encountered during its mission to the International Space Station, causing a protracted stay in orbit. NASA's decision seeks to assure the spacecraft's reliability before resuming crewed flights, as witnessed by astronauts recently using SpaceX's Dragon to return home.

Concerning climate updates, record-high temperatures in 2024 have hastened glacial and sea ice melting. The World Meteorological Organization's report highlights a significant rise in sea levels due to soaring greenhouse gas emissions, drawing attention to urgent environmental thresholds. Meanwhile, the Netherlands plans to establish a fund enticing elite foreign scientists, enhancing its research landscape. In space industry advancements, Astroscale of Japan partners with India's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace, aiming to spearhead orbital debris management projects in the Asia-Pacific region within the next two years.

