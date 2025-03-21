Left Menu

Assam Unveils Plans for Dibrugarh's Transformation into Second Capital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a project to transform Dibrugarh into the state's second capital. The new legislative assembly complex and related infrastructure projects are set to begin by 2025 and complete by 2027. Efforts are also focused on addressing artificial flooding issues in the city.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is spearheading efforts to develop Dibrugarh as the state's second capital. On Friday, Sarma inspected the site for the new legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel in Khanikar. The initiative promises to reclaim Dibrugarh's prominence by 2027.

The legislative assembly building will accommodate 160 MLAs with accompanying quarters, with the project aimed to start in 2025. Remarkably, two assembly sessions will be conducted in Dibrugarh annually. Sarma shared that efforts are underway to ensure the construction timeline is adhered to, with a focus on efficiency.

Beyond legislative developments, Sarma aims to address longstanding issues of artificial flooding in Dibrugarh. He emphasized that the government is committed to pinpointing long-term solutions to improve the city's infrastructure and mitigate flooding — all part of the broader strategy to revitalize Dibrugarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

