Hindustan Zinc Limited Leads the Way in Water Conservation Initiatives

Hindustan Zinc Limited announced significant water recycling and conservation efforts, including a new Zero Liquid Discharge plant at Rampura Agucha. The company's efforts have led to the recycling of 18 billion litres of water and involved community projects to improve water access and enhance groundwater recharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc Limited has made significant strides in water conservation, recycling over 18 billion litres in the 2023-24 financial year—equivalent to the water usage of nearly 100,000 households in the state. This milestone was announced on World Water Day, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainable practices.

Next week, the company will inaugurate a 4,000 kilolitres per day Zero Liquid Discharge plant in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. This addition reflects the firm's ongoing zero liquid discharge strategy, treating and reusing water to reduce freshwater dependency and eliminate liquid waste.

Beyond operational gains, HZL has launched community-driven initiatives improving water access and groundwater recharge, impacting thousands. Efforts include pond renovation in Bhilwara's Agucha panchayat and pond-deepening in Rajsamand district, benefiting over 35,000 villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

