Unexpected Downpour Disrupts Bengaluru

Bengaluru was hit by heavy rains that offered relief from the intense heat but simultaneously caused widespread waterlogging and traffic issues across the city on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department reported 3.6 mm of rainfall combined with thunderstorms throughout the day.

The storms brought gusty winds, resulting in fallen trees and branches in various places, leading to a tragic incident where a three-year-old girl reportedly perished when a tree collapsed in Pulakeshinagar. In addition to this, temporary power outages occurred in several parts, as hailstorms impacted areas like Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district.

The adverse weather conditions also affected air traffic, causing 19 flights to be diverted, including those from IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa, and Air India. Traffic police had to manage road diversions due to heavy waterlogging, notably in Hunsmaranahalli, which disrupted traffic towards the International Airport before conditions were restored.

