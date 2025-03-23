Tragic Tiger Encounter in Gondia District

In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Sunday morning. The attack occurred while she was gathering mahua flowers.

Forest officials, including RFO Milind Pawar, revealed that the victim, Anusaya Dhanu Kolhe, was a resident of Shivramtola within the Gothangaon forest range.

Authorities managed to tranquilize the tigress after it dragged the victim's body for 100 meters. The animal will be relocated, and the family of the deceased will receive compensation as mandated by government regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)