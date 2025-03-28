Panic in Bangkok and Yangon: Central Myanmar Struck by 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar, sending shockwaves as far as Bangkok, Thailand. Witnesses reported people fleeing buildings in panic in major cities, highlighting the quake's impact.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake's epicenter was just 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. With a population of roughly 1.5 million, Mandalay witnessed significant tremors, although official reports about damages remain pending.

In Bangkok, office towers swayed and hundreds of workers evacuated buildings in scenes of chaos. Myanmar authorities have begun assessing for casualties and damage in Yangon, though initial reports remain inconclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)