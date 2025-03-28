Left Menu

Shaken Foundations: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Myanmar and Thailand

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Myanmar and Thailand, resulting in significant loss and damage. In Myanmar, at least 144 people died, with massive destruction across cities. Thailand's capital, Bangkok, witnessed a high-rise collapse, killing 10. The situation demands immediate international aid amidst ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Thailand

A catastrophic earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7, wreaked havoc across Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday. With its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, the quake claimed at least 144 lives in Myanmar and 10 in Thailand, where a high-rise under construction collapsed in Bangkok.

The calamity exacerbates Myanmar's ongoing humanitarian crisis amid a civil war, as authorities report destruction that includes damaged buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. The earthquake has necessitated urgent international support, as damage assessments continue and the death toll is projected to rise.

As emergency workers pull victims from the debris, Myanmar's military leadership has issued a rare call for international aid. Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit called the situation a "great tragedy" as rescuers raced to save possible survivors amidst the rubble. Meanwhile, tremors extended to China's Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, causing injuries and infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

