Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Cities in Ruins, Rescuers Race Against Time

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, killing at least 140 people and causing widespread destruction, especially in Mandalay. As buildings collapsed and infrastructure was wrecked, the military junta called for international aid, while ongoing conflicts complicate rescue efforts. Thousands may be affected by casualties and economic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:08 IST
Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Cities in Ruins, Rescuers Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, causing severe destruction and killing more than 140 people, authorities reported. The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, where many buildings collapsed, including structures in neighboring Thailand.

In Myanmar, rescue workers faced challenges reaching victims due to a lack of manpower and equipment, as highlighted by a worker from Amarapura. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military junta leader invited international aid amidst predictions of rising casualties. In neighboring Thailand, reports confirmed nine fatalities associated with the quake.

Efforts to reach trapped individuals continue amid ongoing political unrest and infrastructure damage, which further complicates rescue and relief operations. The international community, including the United Nations, is mobilizing assistance, as Myanmar grapples with the compounded effects of natural disasters and conflict-induced instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

