Myanmar's Catastrophic Quake: A Devastating Impact

Myanmar's military regime allowed foreign aid workers to enter the country after a horrific earthquake resulted in over 1,000 deaths, marking one of the most deadly disasters in the nation in recent years.

The powerful 7.7 magnitude tremor significantly damaged crucial infrastructure, including airports and roads, exacerbating the effects of the ongoing civil war and economic struggle. Despite ongoing rescue efforts, Myanmar's death toll surpassed 1,000 with fears of further casualties.

Neighboring Thailand also experienced damage, with several deaths reported. International relief including teams from China, India, Russia, Malaysia, and Singapore has started arriving in Myanmar, though challenges remain as the nation struggles to cope with the magnitude of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)