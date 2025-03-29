Office Space Supply Drops Amid Rising Demand in Major Indian Cities
The new supply of office space across seven major Indian cities declined 1% to 99 lakh sq ft from January to March, according to Colliers India. Despite this, gross leasing increased by 15% to 159 lakh sq ft. Notable changes included a sharp decline in cities like Hyderabad and a rise in Delhi-NCR.
- Country:
- India
New data from Colliers India reveals a 1% drop in the supply of office space across seven major cities, totaling 99 lakh sq ft during the January-March period. This decline occurred even as the demand for office space remained high.
Compared to the previous year, notable changes were observed in several cities. Bengaluru experienced a 16% decrease in new supply to 37 lakh sq ft, while Chennai saw a decline of 33% to 2 lakh sq ft. Conversely, Delhi-NCR's new office space supply soared over five times to 27 lakh sq ft.
In contrast, Hyderabad's new supply plummeted by 88% to 3 lakh sq ft. Other cities like Kolkata and Mumbai also saw significant reductions, with supply dipping 50% and 60% respectively. Pune, on the other hand, experienced a 2.5 times increase to 25 lakh sq ft. Throughout the initial quarter of 2025, gross leasing increased by 15% across these cities to 159 lakh sq ft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Mount as Putin Demands Ukrainian Surrender Amidst Cease-fire Talks
Unrest at Secretariat: ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation
Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands
BRS MLCs Demand Support for Turmeric Farmers, Protest Against Congress
Dowry Demand Leads to Violence and Family Separation in Bhadohi