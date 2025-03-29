Left Menu

Campus Outcry: Students Protest Land Auction Plan

University of Hyderabad students protested against the Telangana government's proposal to develop land for IT parks, condemning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent statements. They demand the land be registered in the university's name, arguing for environmental conservation over development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday night, University of Hyderabad students protested against the Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli for IT parks. They also condemned recent comments by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly debates on the issue.

The protest, organized by the University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU), included a campus march and burning an effigy of the government. They demand the government halt the proposed land auction, claiming the area belongs to the university and should focus on environmental conservation over urban development.

Despite alleged police interference, students asserted their right to protest. Chief Minister Reddy argued the development aims to boost investment and employment, stating the land, owned by the state since 1974, is unrelated to the university. However, students maintain their opposition, emphasizing ecological preservation.

