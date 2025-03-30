World Bank's Landmark Loan: A Breath of Fresh Air for Punjab

The World Bank has sanctioned a significant USD 300 million loan to Pakistan, focusing on addressing the escalating air pollution problem in its Punjab province. The funding aims to drive the Punjab Clean Air Programme (PCAP), a comprehensive scheme aimed at enhancing air quality management.

Crucially supporting the Punjab government's Smog Mitigation Action Plan, the initiative seeks to implement extensive measures such as the introduction of electric buses, and investment in advanced air quality monitoring and infrastructure. These efforts target transport, agriculture, industry, energy, and municipal services sectors to boost public health and reduce pollution.

Key program aspects include promoting public awareness and encouraging citizen engagement to achieve cleaner air. By targeting a 35% reduction in PM2.5 levels over the next decade, the program hopes to alleviate significant health issues for the Lahore division's 13 million residents.

