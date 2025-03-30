Left Menu

India's Supreme Shift: From Human-Centric to Eco-Centric Jurisprudence

Justice PS Narasimha highlighted India's pivotal role in international jurisprudence by shifting from an anthropocentric to an eco-centric approach during a National Conference on Environment. This transition emphasizes the value of nature in its own right. The conference, led by the NGT, brought together experts to discuss environmental sustainability.

Updated: 30-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the National Conference on Environment-2025, Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha emphasized India's groundbreaking shift from an anthropocentric to an eco-centric approach. This perspective, prioritizing the intrinsic value of nature, marks India as a pioneer in international environmental jurisprudence.

The conference, organized by the National Green Tribunal at Vigyan Bhawan, saw participation from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar among other dignitaries. It aimed at uniting a wide array of stakeholders to forge a shared vision for environmental restoration.

Justice Narasimha lauded the National Green Tribunal's role, underscoring the need for India to lead globally through innovation and a return to ecological basics. The conference highlighted key environmental concerns, speaking to the ongoing commitment to sustainability and incorporating perspectives from scientists, policymakers, and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

