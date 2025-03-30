India's Supreme Shift: From Human-Centric to Eco-Centric Jurisprudence

In a significant address at the National Conference on Environment-2025, Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha emphasized India's groundbreaking shift from an anthropocentric to an eco-centric approach. This perspective, prioritizing the intrinsic value of nature, marks India as a pioneer in international environmental jurisprudence.

The conference, organized by the National Green Tribunal at Vigyan Bhawan, saw participation from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar among other dignitaries. It aimed at uniting a wide array of stakeholders to forge a shared vision for environmental restoration.

Justice Narasimha lauded the National Green Tribunal's role, underscoring the need for India to lead globally through innovation and a return to ecological basics. The conference highlighted key environmental concerns, speaking to the ongoing commitment to sustainability and incorporating perspectives from scientists, policymakers, and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)