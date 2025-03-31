Left Menu

China Dispatches Earthquake Relief to Myanmar

China has sent a relief package valued at 100 million yuan to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. The supplies include essential items like tents, blankets, and first aid kits, aiming to aid affected communities in the aftermath of the disaster.

Updated: 31-03-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:47 IST
In response to the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar, China has stepped forward with significant assistance. On Monday, it was announced that a first consignment of relief supplies, valued at 100 million yuan ($13.78 million), has been sent to aid the stricken nation.

According to reports by the Xinhua news agency, the emergency aid package includes vital items such as tents, blankets, and first aid kits, which are crucial for supporting operations in the affected regions.

The current exchange rate stands at $1 to 7.2558 yuan renminbi, underlining the considerable effort China is contributing towards the humanitarian response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

