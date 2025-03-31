China Dispatches Earthquake Relief to Myanmar

In response to the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar, China has stepped forward with significant assistance. On Monday, it was announced that a first consignment of relief supplies, valued at 100 million yuan ($13.78 million), has been sent to aid the stricken nation.

According to reports by the Xinhua news agency, the emergency aid package includes vital items such as tents, blankets, and first aid kits, which are crucial for supporting operations in the affected regions.

The current exchange rate stands at $1 to 7.2558 yuan renminbi, underlining the considerable effort China is contributing towards the humanitarian response.

(With inputs from agencies.)