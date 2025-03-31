Global Aid Efforts Rush to Myanmar Amid Devastating Earthquake Aftermath

In the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, international rescue and relief efforts have mobilized rapidly. Reports indicate at least 2,000 casualties in the war-torn nation already burdened by a civil conflict ignited by the 2021 military coup.

Countries including China and India were among the first to dispatch aid, with China contributing $13.9 million in emergency supplies and India deploying search and rescue teams, alongside continuous deliveries of essential goods. The United States, Vietnam, and other nations have also stepped forward with substantial aid packages and personnel dedicated to rescue operations.

This widespread humanitarian response underscores global solidarity in the face of natural disasters, as countries unite to assist Myanmar in this critical time. Aid continues to arrive, focusing on rescuing survivors and providing critical resources to the 55 million citizens affected by the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)