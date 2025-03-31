Tiger Terror Strikes Again: Farmer's Tragic Encounter

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Bhandara district as a farmer, Dakram Gopichand Deshmukh, was found dead following a tiger attack. Deshmukh, from Khairi/Pat village, went missing after heading to irrigate his maize field, only to be discovered half-eaten the next day.

The local community, up in arms, staged a protest demanding action from the forest department to trap the prowling tiger and just compensation for Deshmukh's family. The tiger's movements have persisted over the past month, causing damage in several villages.

Authorities, including Deputy Conservator of Forests Rahul Gavai and police teams, responded promptly. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the bereaved family, with promises of further aid. Steps to capture the tiger, including trap cameras and tranquilization efforts, are underway.

