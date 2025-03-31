Left Menu

Tragedy in Michigan: Storms Leave Three Children Dead

Three children died when a tree struck their vehicle in Michigan during powerful storms. Severe weather in southern Michigan prompted storm warnings, causing extensive damage across multiple states. Further dangerous weather conditions were predicted for the Southeast. Authorities continue to assess and manage the ongoing impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalamazoo | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident over the weekend, three young lives were lost when a tree fell on their vehicle amid fierce storms in Michigan. The victims, identified as a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother, and their 11-year-old cousin, were caught in the tumultuous conditions near Climax Township, Kalamazoo County.

As the storms wreaked havoc, over 300,000 power outages were reported in Michigan, with significant outages also affecting Wisconsin and Indiana. Freezing rains and severe winds led to widespread damage, prompting state police to advise residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Severe weather conditions extended beyond Michigan, with damage reports emerging from states such as Indiana, where high winds toppled a tractor-trailer, resulting in a fatality, and Ohio, where homes were damaged. The National Weather Service warned of further storm threats in the Southeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

