From Poles to Space: The Ultimate Adventure

Chun Wang, a Chinese-born entrepreneur and investor in SpaceX, embarked on a historic spaceflight over both poles. This mission, featuring polar explorer guests and named Fram2 after a famous research ship, aims to advance science and knowledge with its experiments, including the first human X-rays in space.

Updated: 01-04-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 08:04 IST
From Poles to Space: The Ultimate Adventure
Chun Wang, a Chinese-born entrepreneur and SpaceX investor, has embarked on a groundbreaking journey, becoming the first to soar over both poles in a SpaceX rocket. The mission, named Fram2, marks a novel milestone in the history of human space exploration.

The space tourists include Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar guide Eric Philips, who have come on board to contribute to the mission's ambitious set of experiments, including the first human X-rays in space.

SpaceX's ongoing innovations ensure that even those without aerospace backgrounds can feel at ease on such extraordinary journeys. This mission highlights an unprecedented approach to space tourism and exploration by providing a fresh perspective on Earth from orbit.

