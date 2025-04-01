Left Menu

Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A CAG Report Exposes Systemic Failures

Delhi's air pollution crisis has deepened due to lapses in enforcement and monitoring mechanisms, as revealed in a recent CAG report. Irregular issuance of PUC certificates, inadequate monitoring systems, and poor inter-agency coordination are major contributors. The report exposes systemic failures despite government interventions, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement and better public awareness.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:40 IST
  • India

A recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has uncovered glaring lapses in Delhi's strategies to combat air pollution. The report, tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, identified weak enforcement and poor coordination among agencies as key contributors to the increasingly severe pollution in the national capital.

Irregular issuance of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, unreliable air quality monitoring systems, and inadequate enforcement measures were highlighted as primary deficiencies. The report disclosed that over 1.08 lakh vehicles were certified as compliant despite emitting pollutants beyond legal limits, pointing to significant gaps in current control mechanisms.

Despite existing plans to tackle pollution, the lack of effective implementation and agency collaboration continue to hinder progress. The city's air quality is further compromised by unregulated vehicular emissions, poor waste management, and inadequate public awareness, prompting calls for urgent reforms and stricter enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

