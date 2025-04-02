Norway Stands Firm on Landmine Ban Despite Regional Shift

NATO member Norway has made a resolute decision to stick with the global convention that bans anti-personnel landmines, despite a departure by other European countries bordering Russia. On Wednesday, Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, reinforced the nation's commitment to the 1997 Ottawa Convention.

This stance comes in the wake of Finland's announcement to quit the convention as a strategic measure against perceived threats from Russia, joining Poland and the Baltic countries in a similar move. Norway, however, remains fixed on its position, being the sole holdout in Europe against the shift in policy.

Minister Eide stressed the crucial role of maintaining the stigma against weapons that pose long-term harm. He dismissed concerns over national defense capabilities, citing Norway's cutting-edge defense systems capable of land, air, and sea operations, along its Arctic borders with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)