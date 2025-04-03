Left Menu

Amazon's Space Ambitions: Kuiper Satellites Prepare for Launch

Amazon is set to launch its first Project Kuiper satellites, aiming to compete with Starlink. Meanwhile, dinosaur footprints on the Isle of Skye provide insight into prehistoric life, where Charles Stuart once hid.

Updated: 03-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon is gearing up to launch the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper internet network, setting the stage to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink system. The company announced the launch of the 'Kuiper Atlas 1' mission on April 9 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking the start of a long-anticipated journey.

In Scotland, the Isle of Skye offers a historical tale matched with prehistoric intrigue. It's where Bonnie Prince Charlie once sought refuge disguised as a maid in 1746. Yet, millions of years earlier, the site was a hub of dinosaur activity, as researchers have identified 131 fossilized tracks in the area.

This discovery sheds light on the Jurassic Period, showing interactions between meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs in what used to be a subtropical lagoonal environment, providing a rare glimpse into life 167 million years ago.

