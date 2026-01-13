Eutelsat's Starlink Rival in Orbit Expansion

Eutelsat, backed by the French and British governments, is set to expand its OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network with an additional 340 satellites ordered from Airbus. This move is aimed at refreshing the network by gradually replacing the older satellites as they near the end of their operational lives.

In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation, a recent rocket launch went off course shortly after liftoff. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, carrying 16 critical instruments, failed to deliver its cargo as planned, marking a second disappointment within eight months for the trusted rocket known for its reliability.

Astronomers have witnessed a unique cosmic event involving a white dwarf star in the Milky Way's constellation Auriga. This highly magnetized star, part of a binary system, is causing a colorful shockwave as it siphons gas from its companion, sparking curiosity and further investigation from the scientific community.