Rising Trends in Housing Sales: A City-wise Insight from Knight Frank Report

Housing sales across eight major cities in India rose slightly by 2% in the January-March period, according to Knight Frank India. The report highlights varied performances across cities, with Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai witnessing growth, while Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad observed declines.

According to a recent report by real estate consultant Knight Frank India, the housing market maintained its strength with a 2% increase in sales during the January-March 2025 period, totaling 88,274 units across eight major cities.

The report contradicts earlier data from firms PropEquity and Anarock, which predicted significant declines in housing demand. Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India, attributes the sustained demand to a trend towards premiumisation, as homebuyers seek larger and more luxurious living spaces, despite the overheated segments.

Among the cities, Mumbai saw a 5% rise in sales, Pune achieved a 20% gain, and Chennai experienced a 10% boost. Conversely, sales dipped in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The report underscores diverging trends, reflecting varying dynamics in distinct urban real estate markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

