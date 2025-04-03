India Navigates U.S. Tariff Challenge: A Trade Deal on the Horizon?
India is examining the effects of the U.S.'s 27% tariff on Indian imports, aiming for a trade deal despite the setback. The move affects $14 billion in electronics and gems but spares pharmaceuticals. The Indian government engages with industry bodies to strategize around these developments.
India, responding to a recent 27% tariff introduced by the U.S. on Indian imports, is evaluating the implications while continuing to push for a trade deal this year. The Indian government appears committed to maintaining amicable trade discussions despite the recent setback.
The tariff, announced by President Donald Trump, has stressed the global economy further, though Indian goods were assigned a slightly reduced rate of 26%. Notably, the White House's directive sets it at 27%, a figure confirmed by India's trade ministry.
During ongoing negotiations, India hopes to transform this challenge into an opportunity. Pharmaceutical exports are notably exempt, providing some respite to an otherwise impacted sector. Still, the government and trade bodies like Assocham and FIEO are strategizing to reduce impacts on competitive sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
