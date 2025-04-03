Delhi's Salimgarh Fort to Host Vibrant Night Market
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to inaugurate a night market near Salimgarh Fort. Street vendors will operate daily from 6 pm to 10 pm using portable setups. Focused on beautification and sanitation, the market aims to utilize unused space and prevent encroachments. Vendor selection concludes by May 11.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised to breathe new life into the area surrounding Salimgarh Fort by establishing a dynamic night market next month. This initiative will provide street vendors with a platform to sell food daily, operational between 6 pm and 10 pm.
In a bid to avoid permanent structures, vendors are expected to use portable carts that they will bring and remove during designated hours. MCD aims to utilize the previously vacant space while curbing potential encroachments.
The MCD will ensure the market's appeal through lighting and decorative elements while maintaining essential facilities like toilets and garbage collection. With vendor applications due by April 11, selections will be finalized by May 11, preparing for a vibrant addition to Delhi's urban life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown
Chaos Reigns in MCD House as Councillors Clash Over Budget
Rs 800 crore allocated in MCD budget for regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees
McDonald's Global Expansion: Hyderabad Hosts New Office
Delhi's Waste Management Crackdown: MCD Targets Non-Compliant Generators