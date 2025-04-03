Delhi's Salimgarh Fort to Host Vibrant Night Market

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised to breathe new life into the area surrounding Salimgarh Fort by establishing a dynamic night market next month. This initiative will provide street vendors with a platform to sell food daily, operational between 6 pm and 10 pm.

In a bid to avoid permanent structures, vendors are expected to use portable carts that they will bring and remove during designated hours. MCD aims to utilize the previously vacant space while curbing potential encroachments.

The MCD will ensure the market's appeal through lighting and decorative elements while maintaining essential facilities like toilets and garbage collection. With vendor applications due by April 11, selections will be finalized by May 11, preparing for a vibrant addition to Delhi's urban life.

(With inputs from agencies.)