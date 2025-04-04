Delhi Battles Water Woes: Pipeline Project to Tackle Ammonia Menace

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is preparing to construct an 11-kilometre pipeline to mitigate the interruptions in water supply caused by elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, officials announced on Friday.

The proposed infrastructure, which is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore, will stretch from the Haiderpur water treatment plant (WTP) to the Waziarabad barrage. Water Minister and DJB Chairman Parvesh Verma highlighted in the assembly that the BJP government is taking critical steps to ensure a steady supply of clean water.

This initiative is part of the broader AMRUT scheme. Ammonia levels, originating from industrial waste and untreated sewage, have disrupted the function of Delhi's existing water treatment plants, which can only handle up to 1 ppm of ammonia. Plans to address these challenges are underway.

