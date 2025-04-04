Reviving Tradition: Himachal's Earthquake-Resilient Construction

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, has emphasized the need to adopt traditional construction techniques to better withstand seismic activities. His call for action came during an inspection of a mock drill at the secretariat on the 120th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake, an event commemorated as Disaster Awareness Day.

The historic earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, claimed approximately 20,000 lives and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. The day's events were organised to enhance disaster preparedness, and mock drills were conducted at multiple government offices and institutions.

Saxena promoted the use of 'dhaajji' walls and 'Kashthkuni' construction, which have historically proven effective in the region. Additional initiatives included testing fire-extinguishing equipment and promoting disaster preparedness campaigns in local communities and educational institutions.

