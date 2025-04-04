Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Himachal's Earthquake-Resilient Construction

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena emphasized the importance of adopting traditional construction techniques to withstand seismic activities. On Disaster Awareness Day, mock drills and various preparedness events were conducted. Saxena advocated for continuous awareness campaigns and highlighted traditional methods like 'dhaajji' walls and 'Kashthkuni' style for earthquake resilience.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, has emphasized the need to adopt traditional construction techniques to better withstand seismic activities. His call for action came during an inspection of a mock drill at the secretariat on the 120th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake, an event commemorated as Disaster Awareness Day.

The historic earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, claimed approximately 20,000 lives and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. The day's events were organised to enhance disaster preparedness, and mock drills were conducted at multiple government offices and institutions.

Saxena promoted the use of 'dhaajji' walls and 'Kashthkuni' construction, which have historically proven effective in the region. Additional initiatives included testing fire-extinguishing equipment and promoting disaster preparedness campaigns in local communities and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

