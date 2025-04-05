Industry Groups Seek Exemptions from EPA Emissions Rules

Industry groups representing hundreds of chemical and petrochemical manufacturers are petitioning for broad exemptions from federal regulations mandating reductions in toxic emissions, such as mercury and arsenic.

The American Chemistry Council and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers submitted a formal request to the Environmental Protection Agency, citing costly burdens and unrealistic timelines under the new rules.

Environmental organizations have criticized the potential exemptions, worried they could lead to increased pollution and adverse effects on public health, especially impacting vulnerable populations like children.

(With inputs from agencies.)