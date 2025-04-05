Left Menu

Industry Groups Seek Exemptions from EPA Emissions Rules

Industry groups are seeking exemptions from federal emissions reduction rules. They argue the regulations are costly and unfeasible, while environmentalists warn exemptions compromise public health. The EPA, under new leadership, is considering easing these regulations, raising concerns about increased pollution.

Industry groups representing hundreds of chemical and petrochemical manufacturers are petitioning for broad exemptions from federal regulations mandating reductions in toxic emissions, such as mercury and arsenic.

The American Chemistry Council and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers submitted a formal request to the Environmental Protection Agency, citing costly burdens and unrealistic timelines under the new rules.

Environmental organizations have criticized the potential exemptions, worried they could lead to increased pollution and adverse effects on public health, especially impacting vulnerable populations like children.

