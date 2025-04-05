Left Menu

Eco Park Proposal Sparks Controversy Amid Land Dispute

The proposal to create an eco park on 2,000 acres, including land from the University of Hyderabad, has ignited a political dispute. Students accuse officials of diverting attention from a land ownership conflict. A ministerial committee will consult stakeholders for a resolution, amid ongoing legal proceedings.

A proposal to transform a large swath of land near the University of Hyderabad into an eco park has sparked a heated political altercation. The eco park plan, featuring the world's tallest watchtower, includes relocating the university and using 2,000 acres of land, a move criticized by students as an attempt to divert attention from the current 400-acre land dispute.

The University of Hyderabad Students' Union challenges the state government's claim to the disputed land. They insist that relocating the university is not an option. The matter is under judicial review, and the state has formed a committee to address the controversy, engaging with stakeholders for solutions.

Meanwhile, authorities have enforced restrictions in the contentious area, citing legal and public order concerns. The outcome of the eco park proposal remains uncertain, with debates intensifying over land ownership and development priorities.

