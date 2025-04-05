Shillong Airport Expansion: A Game Changer for Meghalaya

The Airports Authority of India issued a tender worth Rs 119 crore for the expansion of Shillong Airport, aiming to extend its runway to 2.4 km. This development, officials stated, will allow larger aircraft to land and marks a significant step in enhancing the region's connectivity.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the project, calling it a transformative initiative for Meghalaya. Scheduled for an 18-month completion, the expansion includes a 571-metre runway extension to accommodate A-320 aircraft, alongside terminal and apron expansions.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized the state's commitment of over Rs 4,000 crore towards tourism initiatives, highlighting the recently launched Shillong Ropeway Project to enhance urban transport and link cultural sites, further boosting the region as a tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)