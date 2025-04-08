Left Menu

Mount Kanlaon's Fiery Awakening

Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines erupted, sending a plume 4,000 meters high. Currently at alert level 3, the volcano poses an increased risk of lava flows. Authorities monitor magma movement to adjust alert levels. Located on the Ring of Fire, the region frequently experiences volcanic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:34 IST
Mount Kanlaon's Fiery Awakening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A significant volcanic eruption occurred on Tuesday morning at Mount Kanlaon in the central Philippines, sending an ash plume soaring 4,000 meters into the sky, as reported by the seismology agency. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has maintained an alert level 3 since December 2024 due to previous explosive events at the site.

This alert level, the third on a five-point scale, indicates heightened dangers of lava flows and a potential hazardous eruption within weeks. Mount Kanlaon, located across the central provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is among 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines, a country familiar with such geological activities.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol noted in a radio interview that alert levels could shift based on magma ascension rates. A rapid rise could elevate the alert to level 4, suggesting imminent eruption, while slower magma movements might see it reduced to level 2. The Philippines, part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025