Mount Kanlaon's Fiery Awakening

A significant volcanic eruption occurred on Tuesday morning at Mount Kanlaon in the central Philippines, sending an ash plume soaring 4,000 meters into the sky, as reported by the seismology agency. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has maintained an alert level 3 since December 2024 due to previous explosive events at the site.

This alert level, the third on a five-point scale, indicates heightened dangers of lava flows and a potential hazardous eruption within weeks. Mount Kanlaon, located across the central provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is among 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines, a country familiar with such geological activities.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol noted in a radio interview that alert levels could shift based on magma ascension rates. A rapid rise could elevate the alert to level 4, suggesting imminent eruption, while slower magma movements might see it reduced to level 2. The Philippines, part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

