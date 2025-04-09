Unyielding Assaults: The Impact of Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Russian forces unleashed a significant drone offensive on eastern Ukraine, inciting fires and leaving more than 22 individuals injured, according to regional authorities.

In Donetsk, the heart of the prolonged conflict, a residential assault in Kramatorsk injured three, including a young child. Ukraine's air force reported neutralizing a major portion of the drones through tactical defenses.

Dnipro saw consequential damage with fires and injuries, affecting residences and infrastructure profoundly. Kharkiv, notorious for its regular drone attacks, faced approximately 20 strikes, aggravating civilian anxiety amid damaged structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)