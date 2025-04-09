Left Menu

IIT Indore's Indigenous Breakthrough: Bioplastic Revolution

The Indian Institute of Technology Indore has pioneered a technology to create bioplastics with 'indigenous' microorganisms. Developed by the Algal EcoTechnology and Sustainability Group under Prof. Kiran Bala, this innovation merges photosynthetic microalgae and bacteria, offering a green alternative to traditional plastics, promoting a sustainable, circular bioeconomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Indore has unveiled a groundbreaking technology to produce bioplastics using 'indigenous' microorganisms, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Developed by the Algal EcoTechnology and Sustainability Group under the leadership of Professor Kiran Bala, this innovation showcases a customized microbial consortium. The research team has engineered a system that synergizes photosynthetic microalgae and bacteria for biopolymer synthesis. Operating symbiotically, these microbes utilize basic resources like carbon dioxide, sunlight, and industrial waste to achieve high production efficiency.

A key innovation involves producing PHA, a biodegradable bioplastic mimicking the properties of conventional plastics like polypropylene. This development offers a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics, with potential applications in packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods. Additionally, this aligns with the global circular bioeconomy movement, transforming waste into valuable resources for sustainable production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

