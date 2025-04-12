Left Menu

Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Pakistan

A 5-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 39 kilometers (24 miles), causing concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A seismic event measuring 5 on the Richter scale rattled Pakistan on Saturday, according to information from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor's origin was pinpointed at a depth of 39 km (24 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, adding a layer of complexity to response efforts.

Authorities are assessing the impact of the quake, which has heightened regional safety concerns amidst efforts to ensure citizen safety and infrastructure integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

