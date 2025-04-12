Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Pakistan

A seismic event measuring 5 on the Richter scale rattled Pakistan on Saturday, according to information from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor's origin was pinpointed at a depth of 39 km (24 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, adding a layer of complexity to response efforts.

Authorities are assessing the impact of the quake, which has heightened regional safety concerns amidst efforts to ensure citizen safety and infrastructure integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)