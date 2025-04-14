Dollar Woes: Uncertainty Reigns Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. dollar experienced a downturn on Monday as initial gains dissipated. This decline comes amid ongoing confusion and apprehension owing to President Donald Trump's inconsistent tariff policies, which have rocked investor confidence in the greenback.

In Asia, the dollar neared record lows against the Swiss franc and faced depreciation against the yen as strategic trade discussions loom between Japan and the United States. Meanwhile, the announcement of imminent tariffs on semiconductors introduced further volatility, despite a temporary reprieve for electronics from China.

Market analysts are warning of pervasive uncertainty and a potential shift away from the dollar as a global reserve currency. The sharp sell-off in U.S. Treasury bonds and the rise in borrowing costs signal possible prolonged financial instability, with investors increasingly considering alternatives like the euro and Australian dollar.

