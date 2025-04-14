Haryana's Leap Toward 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the state's development progress, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. Speaking at a public gathering, Saini lauded the strong bond between Haryana residents and Modi, citing it as a catalyst for growth.

Saini highlighted recent significant projects, including the foundation of an 800-MW thermal power unit and the GOBARdhan plant, as testaments to the ongoing development. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for these initiatives, stressing Haryana's strategic role in India's developmental journey.

Saini also noted the revolutionary changes in Haryana's power sector, with extensive connectivity improvements and reduced power distribution losses. These accomplishments demonstrate Haryana's rapid pace in achieving milestones across various sectors in recent years.

