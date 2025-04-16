Left Menu

Chipmakers Hit Hard by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Chipmakers experienced significant losses on Wall Street due to new U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China. Nvidia and AMD reported substantial financial hits, with shares dropping alongside other chip stocks. These trade tensions stirred market volatility, overshadowing positive retail sales data and impacting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:54 IST
Chipmakers Hit Hard by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chipmakers have taken a significant hit on Wall Street as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate over new export controls. Nvidia and AMD faced severe financial impacts, with their shares plummeting as a result of the newly imposed restrictions on chip exports.

Nvidia anticipates $5.5 billion in charges, while AMD expects an $800 million hit, contributing to a broader decline in semiconductor stocks. Electronics giant ASML similarly warned of increased uncertainty due to the tariffs, resulting in a sharp drop in its shares.

Despite stronger-than-expected March retail sales, investor sentiment remained cautious. Market volatility continued, driven by lingering trade conflicts and anticipation of upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on economic outlook and potential rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025