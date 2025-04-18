Left Menu

Healthier Habits, Less Waste: The Unexpected Link

Despite growing awareness of sustainability, Australians waste 7.68 million tonnes of food annually. Research indicates nutrition-conscious consumers waste less food compared to sustainability-focused individuals. Encouraging healthy eating habits could be more effective in reducing household food waste, highlighting a need for integrated nutrition and sustainability messaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australians are grappling with a significant food waste problem, discarding around 7.68 million tonnes of food each year, costing the economy about AUD 36.6 billion. While sustainability is a growing concern, research suggests that those prioritizing nutrition tend to waste less food, presenting a paradox in consumer behavior.

A study conducted in Adelaide surveyed 1,030 consumers to examine the differences between nutrition-conscious and sustainability-conscious individuals. Findings revealed that those focused on healthy eating plan meals in advance, make shopping lists, and avoid over-purchasing, thereby reducing both food waste and household costs.

Conversely, consumers with a primary focus on sustainability, often opting for organic and locally-sourced products, did not show a significant reduction in food waste. This highlights an opportunity for integrating nutrition and waste-reduction strategies in policymaking to foster healthier lifestyles and mitigate food waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

