Healthier Habits, Less Waste: The Unexpected Link

Australians are grappling with a significant food waste problem, discarding around 7.68 million tonnes of food each year, costing the economy about AUD 36.6 billion. While sustainability is a growing concern, research suggests that those prioritizing nutrition tend to waste less food, presenting a paradox in consumer behavior.

A study conducted in Adelaide surveyed 1,030 consumers to examine the differences between nutrition-conscious and sustainability-conscious individuals. Findings revealed that those focused on healthy eating plan meals in advance, make shopping lists, and avoid over-purchasing, thereby reducing both food waste and household costs.

Conversely, consumers with a primary focus on sustainability, often opting for organic and locally-sourced products, did not show a significant reduction in food waste. This highlights an opportunity for integrating nutrition and waste-reduction strategies in policymaking to foster healthier lifestyles and mitigate food waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)