Age Is Just a Number: Meet Spain's Skateboarding Octogenarian

Juanjo Albizu, 88, is rewriting the narrative of aging by skateboarding in northern Spain. Embracing this extreme sport at 70, he finds joy in breaking routine and staying fit. As Spain grapples with an aging population, Albizu's active lifestyle showcases the importance of exercise for the elderly.

Updated: 23-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:03 IST
In a northern Spanish skate park, Juanjo Albizu, an 88-year-old skater, is changing perceptions of aging. Donning his gear, he glides across the graffiti-decorated concrete, defying expectations with each trick.

Albizu, who took up skateboarding at the age of 70, emphasizes the mental and physical rejuvenation it offers. "By breaking the routine, you bring something new to everyday life," he asserts. His story unfolds against the backdrop of Spain's demographic challenges, as an aging population raises concerns over the welfare state's sustainability.

Despite these concerns, Spain's climate enhances outdoor activities, underscoring the role of recreation in improving seniors' quality of life. Albizu's message is clear for those considering similar hobbies: "Do it little by little," highlighting the importance of safety in extreme sports.

