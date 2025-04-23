Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Houthis Launch Missile Towards Israel

The Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile at Israel, further escalating tensions amid ongoing solidarity with Palestinians. Despite U.S. military actions aimed at curtailing their capabilities, the group continues its offensive in response to Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis are part of Iran’s regional alliance, opposing Western influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:25 IST
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group launched a missile targeting Israel on Wednesday, an attack that was swiftly intercepted, as sirens blared across the region, according to Israeli authorities.

This incident is part of a sustained offensive by the Houthis in support of Palestinians, persisting despite recent American military interventions in Houthi-controlled areas aimed at diminishing their operational strength. The Houthis have held sway in Yemen's most populated regions, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014.

In the previous year, Israel executed multiple strikes on Houthi positions in retaliation. Recently, under the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump, the United States expanded its military operations against the group, marking the most extensive U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since his presidency began. The U.S. remains committed to countering Houthi threats to Red Sea shipping. The Houthis bolster Iran's 'Axis of Resistance,' a coalition of anti-Israel factions that includes Hamas and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

