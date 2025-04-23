Left Menu

Transforming Gurugram: Haryana's Pioneering 'Complete Streets' Initiative

Haryana's 'Complete Streets' initiative in Gurugram aims to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety. Spanning 2.4 km in Udyog Vihar, it features shaded footpaths, cycling tracks, and sustainability measures like bioswales. The project exemplifies a successful public-private partnership and serves as a model for other Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:08 IST
Transforming Gurugram: Haryana's Pioneering 'Complete Streets' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward urban transformation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected Gurugram's first 'Complete Streets' initiative in Udyog Vihar Sector-18. This ambitious project aims to ensure safe walking conditions for every section of society, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing urban mobility.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized that the initiative is not merely about infrastructure but extends to overall human well-being. The project, showcasing a fruitful collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society, aims to set a new benchmark for similar projects across the nation.

Spanning 2.4 kilometers, the road revamp includes wide shaded footpaths, safe cycling tracks, rainwater-harvesting bioswales, and tree preservation. Jointly funded by GMDA, MCG, DHBVN, and the Raahgiri Foundation, with support from private partners like Nagarro and Maruti Suzuki, the undertaking is a testament to successful public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025