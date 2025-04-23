Transforming Gurugram: Haryana's Pioneering 'Complete Streets' Initiative

In a significant step toward urban transformation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected Gurugram's first 'Complete Streets' initiative in Udyog Vihar Sector-18. This ambitious project aims to ensure safe walking conditions for every section of society, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing urban mobility.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized that the initiative is not merely about infrastructure but extends to overall human well-being. The project, showcasing a fruitful collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society, aims to set a new benchmark for similar projects across the nation.

Spanning 2.4 kilometers, the road revamp includes wide shaded footpaths, safe cycling tracks, rainwater-harvesting bioswales, and tree preservation. Jointly funded by GMDA, MCG, DHBVN, and the Raahgiri Foundation, with support from private partners like Nagarro and Maruti Suzuki, the undertaking is a testament to successful public-private partnerships.

