Legacy of a Stellar Leader: Remembering K Kasturirangan

Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Renowned for leading India's space program, he contributed significantly to education and science policy, serving in various prestigious positions. His achievements include advancing research in astrophysics and guiding the new National Education Policy's drafting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:13 IST
In a moment of profound loss, the scientific community mourns the demise of K Kasturirangan, the former head of India's premiere space agency, ISRO. The accomplished scientist passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, in Bengaluru, after a period of illness.

Kasturirangan's body will be available for public homage at the Raman Research Institute on April 27. As a luminary in his field, he chaired the drafting of the latest National Education Policy and held top positions such as the chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

His legacy includes a nine-year tenure steering ISRO to new heights, significant contributions to astrophysics, and roles in the Planning Commission and Rajya Sabha. His work in X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy marked him as a pioneering force in cosmic exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

