Bangalore International Airport Soars With Record Growth in 2025

Bangalore International Airport recorded impressive growth in 2025 with an 8% rise in passenger traffic, totaling 43.82 million. Driven by expanding international connectivity and sustained investments, the airport handled 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo. Efforts to strengthen airline partnerships continue, solidifying Bengaluru as a global aviation hub.

Bangalore International Airport experienced a substantial rise in passenger traffic, reaching 43.82 million in 2025—a year-on-year growth of 8% driven by increased demand, expanding international routes, and infrastructure investments, according to BIAL.

BIAL reported handling 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo in 2025, marking a 5% increase from 2024. Prioritizing global connectivity and capacity, the airport aims to foster seamless travel experiences and cement Bengaluru as a world-class aviation and business hub. In 2025, air traffic movements, including arrivals and departures, peaked at 837 on a single day, with a daily average of 765.

Elevating its status, the airport advanced to second place for domestic flights among Indian airports while seeing international connectivity gains. Notably, international departures rose to 51 daily in 2025. BLR Airport achieved its highest single-day passenger count of 137,317 on November 23, 2025, underpinning its vital role as India's 'New Gateway'.

