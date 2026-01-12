Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased a remarkable cricket performance with Grace Harris scoring 85 runs and Smriti Mandhana remaining not out at 47. Their total reached 145 runs for one wicket in 12.1 overs. Despite various bowling attempts, the opponents struggled to dismantle the duo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:40 IST
In an impressive display of cricket prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated the field, amassing 145 runs for just one wicket in 12.1 overs. Grace Harris was the standout performer, contributing significantly with 85 runs. Smriti Mandhana provided strong support, remaining not out at 47.

Their formidable total came despite the opposition's efforts. Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack but could not make breakthroughs, ending her spell with figures of 3.1-0-25-0.

Other bowlers, including Shikha Pandey and Deandra Dottin, also found it difficult to dismantle this dominant batting order. The costly spells demonstrated the challenge of facing the balanced and aggressive approach of the Bengaluru side.

