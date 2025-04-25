Market Surge: Tech Stocks Rise Amid Optimism in US-China Trade Talks

U.S. stock index futures surged Friday as China hinted at tariff reductions, coupled with Alphabet's robust quarterly results lifting tech shares.

China's exemptions on select U.S. imports and requests for levy-free goods mark a shift in its trade war stance, aligning with U.S. moves to ease tensions.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's positive earnings alleviated investor concerns, boosting its shares by 5.6% and bolstering other tech stocks, enhancing Wall Street's robust performance this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)