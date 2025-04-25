Left Menu

Market Surge: Tech Stocks Rise Amid Optimism in US-China Trade Talks

U.S. stock index futures experienced a boost after China signaled a willingness to ease tariffs, while Alphabet's strong quarterly results spurred technology stocks. The potential de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and robust corporate earnings are fueling Wall Street's positive run, with key indexes showing significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:40 IST
Market Surge: Tech Stocks Rise Amid Optimism in US-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures surged Friday as China hinted at tariff reductions, coupled with Alphabet's robust quarterly results lifting tech shares.

China's exemptions on select U.S. imports and requests for levy-free goods mark a shift in its trade war stance, aligning with U.S. moves to ease tensions.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's positive earnings alleviated investor concerns, boosting its shares by 5.6% and bolstering other tech stocks, enhancing Wall Street's robust performance this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025