Market Surge: Tech Stocks Rise Amid Optimism in US-China Trade Talks
U.S. stock index futures experienced a boost after China signaled a willingness to ease tariffs, while Alphabet's strong quarterly results spurred technology stocks. The potential de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and robust corporate earnings are fueling Wall Street's positive run, with key indexes showing significant gains.
China's exemptions on select U.S. imports and requests for levy-free goods mark a shift in its trade war stance, aligning with U.S. moves to ease tensions.
Meanwhile, Alphabet's positive earnings alleviated investor concerns, boosting its shares by 5.6% and bolstering other tech stocks, enhancing Wall Street's robust performance this week.
