Kasturi Rangan: The Visionary Architect Behind ISRO's Successes

Dr. K Kasturi Rangan, a towering figure in India's space exploration endeavors, has left a lasting legacy at ISRO. He passed away in Bengaluru at 84, after battling age-related ailments. His leadership, marked by innovation and perseverance, is fondly remembered by colleagues who attribute many of ISRO's successes to his strategic vision.

Among his notable achievements as the ISRO chief were the triumphant launches of the PSLV and GSLV rockets. He also initiated the historic Chandrayaan mission, guiding India's space program to achieve governmental and public endorsement. His tenure is often described as a period of unprecedented success for the organization.

Colleagues like B R Guruprasad and K R Sridhara Murthy praised Kasturi Rangan for his exceptional communication skills and inclusive approach to decision-making. His strategic insights kept ISRO in the global spotlight, and he actively promoted India's space aspirations, especially among the younger generation, fostering a sense of innovation and exploration.

