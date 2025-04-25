Left Menu

Kasturi Rangan: The Visionary Architect Behind ISRO's Successes

Former ISRO chief K Kasturi Rangan, a revered leader and orator, inspired significant strides in India's space journey. He championed the PSLV and GSLV projects, and initiated the Chandrayaan mission. Renowned for his strategic mindset and charismatic leadership, he fostered a collaborative spirit, elevating India's space ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:42 IST
Kasturi Rangan: The Visionary Architect Behind ISRO's Successes
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. K Kasturi Rangan, a towering figure in India's space exploration endeavors, has left a lasting legacy at ISRO. He passed away in Bengaluru at 84, after battling age-related ailments. His leadership, marked by innovation and perseverance, is fondly remembered by colleagues who attribute many of ISRO's successes to his strategic vision.

Among his notable achievements as the ISRO chief were the triumphant launches of the PSLV and GSLV rockets. He also initiated the historic Chandrayaan mission, guiding India's space program to achieve governmental and public endorsement. His tenure is often described as a period of unprecedented success for the organization.

Colleagues like B R Guruprasad and K R Sridhara Murthy praised Kasturi Rangan for his exceptional communication skills and inclusive approach to decision-making. His strategic insights kept ISRO in the global spotlight, and he actively promoted India's space aspirations, especially among the younger generation, fostering a sense of innovation and exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025