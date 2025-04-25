Path to a Developed India: Rekha Gupta Highlights Delhi's Role

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significant role Delhi plays in India's development journey, during her address at the 'Viksit Delhi' conference on Friday.

Highlighting the challenges in urban infrastructure, she pointed out that previous administrations had overlooked essential services such as drainage, sanitation, and road repairs.

She hailed initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and budget allocations for infrastructure improvements, affirming the government's commitment to transforming Delhi and realizing a developed India by 2047.

