Path to a Developed India: Rekha Gupta Highlights Delhi's Role
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes Delhi's critical role in India's development at the 'Viksit Delhi' conference. She underscores her government's efforts in urban infrastructure and health schemes, highlighting challenges like sanitation and road repair. The event advocates a unified, forward-looking development approach by 2047.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significant role Delhi plays in India's development journey, during her address at the 'Viksit Delhi' conference on Friday.
Highlighting the challenges in urban infrastructure, she pointed out that previous administrations had overlooked essential services such as drainage, sanitation, and road repairs.
She hailed initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and budget allocations for infrastructure improvements, affirming the government's commitment to transforming Delhi and realizing a developed India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
