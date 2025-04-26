Left Menu

Massive Explosion Shakes Iranian Port City

A significant explosion followed by a fire erupted in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas at Rajaei port. State media has not reported any casualties yet, and the cause of the explosion remains unclear. Social media footage depicts towering black smoke rising from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive explosion and subsequent fire rocked the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, according to state media reports. The event took place at the prominent Rajaei port in the city.

The immediate impact of the blast regarding casualties remains uncertain. Social media is awash with videos capturing a towering plume of black smoke engulfing the area.

At this time, authorities have not provided a cause for the explosion, leaving many questions unanswered as investigations presumably commence. Rajaei port serves as one of Iran's critical seaport infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

