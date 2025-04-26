Massive Explosion Shakes Iranian Port City

A massive explosion and subsequent fire rocked the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, according to state media reports. The event took place at the prominent Rajaei port in the city.

The immediate impact of the blast regarding casualties remains uncertain. Social media is awash with videos capturing a towering plume of black smoke engulfing the area.

At this time, authorities have not provided a cause for the explosion, leaving many questions unanswered as investigations presumably commence. Rajaei port serves as one of Iran's critical seaport infrastructures.

